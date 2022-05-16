“Losing someone like that means a lot” Barzagli discusses Chiellini’s summer departure from Juventus

Andrea Barzagli has discussed the summer departure of Giorgio Chiellini and admits Juventus will lose a key player when the defender leaves them.

Chiellini will end his 17 years of association with the Bianconeri at the conclusion of this campaign, even though he still has a deal with them until 2023.

He has played with several players at the club since he joined them in 2004 and one of his former defensive partners is Barzagli.

The Italian has now given his candid opinion on what it means to lose an individual like the Euro 2020 winner.

He tells Tutto Sport: “Losing someone like that means a lot. If we enter into this discourse, at this moment Juve is lacking in certain figures or more figures.

“If he leaves Giorgio, Leonardo Bonucci remains. There are two or three other players … but not the Italian character, the depth, especially from those who tell you about the Juve world.

“A lot is lost from the human point of view, in addition to the player. The leadership he has is difficult to put into practice.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been one of the greatest defenders we have signed and he leaves the Allianz Stadium as a legendary figure.

It has been great to watch him play for this club, but we need to move on from him now.

Hopefully, his departure will not affect us too much in the next campaign and the one after it.