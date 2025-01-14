Thiago Motta took on an enormous challenge when he accepted the role of Juventus manager in the summer. The former midfielder, who earned widespread praise for his previous work at Bologna, is now likely coming to terms with the scale of the task at hand.

During his two seasons at Bologna, Motta performed admirably, culminating in a remarkable achievement as he guided the club to a Champions League spot at the end of last season. His success at Bologna did not go unnoticed, as several top clubs expressed interest in securing his services. Ultimately, Juventus succeeded in convincing him to take the reins at the Allianz Stadium, hoping he could bring the same magic to Turin.

The Bianconeri made the decision to part ways with Max Allegri before welcoming Motta to their bench. Allegri’s tenure had become increasingly underwhelming, and Juventus were eager to start a new chapter under Motta’s guidance. However, the big question remains—has Motta truly improved the team since his arrival?

While some fans were optimistic about the change, the first few months of Motta’s tenure have not brought the significant transformation many had hoped for. The team’s performances have been inconsistent, and several supporters argue that little has changed since Allegri’s departure. Despite his initial promise, Motta’s impact on the squad has not been as pronounced as expected.

Daniele Garbo, a respected voice in Italian football, recently weighed in on the situation at Juventus. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Garbo expressed his disappointment with Motta’s early months in charge: “I liked Motta, but it seems to me that he lost his way. In the beginning, he was a novelty. After a round, it seems to me that the team is the same; it hasn’t improved, nor the players. I don’t see the coach’s hand. I’m starting to have some doubts.”

Motta faces the unenviable task of managing a club with one of the most demanding fanbases in European football. Juventus supporters are known for their high expectations, and patience is often in short supply when the team is not producing results. To win over the fans and secure his position, Motta must find a way to deliver more convincing performances and, above all, consistent victories.

If Motta can rediscover the methods that brought him success at Bologna and adapt them to the demands of a club as storied as Juventus, there is still hope for him to turn things around. However, the clock is ticking, and the Juve faithful will need to see clear progress soon to maintain their belief in the new manager.