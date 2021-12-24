‘Lost that DNA’ – Ronaldo accused of disrupting Juventus ethic

Gianluigi Buffon has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for changing the dynamic of Juventus squad.

The Old Lady have been on a downward spiral in recent seasons, dropping from clear title winners, to narrow winners, and onto simply scraping into the top-four last term.

This season isn´t looking any better than the last at present either, and while I would intimate that the constant managerial changes have definitely played a role, Buffon believes that the signing of Cristiano was the major change for the club.

‘Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn’t figure out what happened,’ Buffon told TUDN.

‘When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team.

‘We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo.’

While it is hard to disagree with Buffon, the decision to sign CR7 stems from the top. The dynamics of the team land on the head of those in charge, and the reality is that he did his job in front of goal.

Does Buffon appear to be blaming Ronaldo or simply his time in Turin?

Patrick