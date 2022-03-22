Lothar Matthaus has his say on Juventus loss to Villarreal

German football legend, Lothar Matthäus, has hinted Juventus lost to Villarreal in the Champions League because they underestimated the Spanish club.

Juve had played out a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery’s side in the first leg of the game in Spain.

Fans had expected them to complete the job in Turin.

However, Villarreal stunned them in a 3-0 win that helped the Spanish side to make the quarterfinals of the competition instead of the Bianconeri.

The Yellow Submarines will face Bayern Munich next in the competition and that game offers the Europa League holders another chance to eliminate a big name from the competition.

Matthäus used Juve to warn Bayern not to underestimate the Spanish side.

He said via Corriere Dello Sport: “The Spaniards may seem an easy opponent to face in the quarter-finals of the Champions League , but they must be approached with some caution. They are a very experienced Spanish team, who have just they won the Europa League . They also beat Juventus 3-0 away. It’s true that they don’t have big names in the squad, but other teams have come out against them for underestimating them.”

Juve FC Says

Juve did their best against Villarreal, but we can say it simply wasn’t good enough.

The Spanish side rode their luck, and we eventually paid for the chances we missed in the game, especially in the first half.