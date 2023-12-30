Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito has taken a swipe at Juventus regarding the abolished Growth Decree, suggesting that the reversal could potentially harm clubs like the Bianconeri.

The Growth Decree had played a significant role in facilitating notable signings for Italian teams, with Juventus often cited as a prime beneficiary. High-profile acquisitions, including Cristiano Ronaldo, were made possible due to the provisions outlined in the decree.

Despite Juventus adapting their strategy in recent seasons by nurturing homegrown talents and reducing reliance on expensive foreign imports, Lotito contends that the club is still susceptible to the adverse effects of the Growth Decree’s annulment.

The Growth Decree had been instrumental in shaping the transfer landscape for Italian clubs, and its elimination is anticipated to impact various teams, including those, like Juventus, that have historically leveraged its advantages.

Lotito said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Lazio do not have any particular problems regarding contracts, but Milan, Juventus and Roma risk being destroyed by this type of situation.”

Juve FC Says

The Growth Decree decision will affect us like most Italian clubs, but it will not come close to causing our demise as a club.

Without it, we still have the means to sign world-class players.