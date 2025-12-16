Lazio president Claudio Lotito has emphasised the importance of maintaining the club’s financial stability while remaining competitive in Serie A. The Biancocelesti have consistently sought to operate responsibly, even though their spending capacity is limited compared with some of their rivals. This approach reflects a focus on long-term sustainability rather than short-term gains.

Financial prudence as a guiding principle

Lotito highlighted Lazio’s commitment to careful financial management, contrasting their methods with those used by other clubs to secure players. While Juventus, for example, are known for their ability to manoeuvre in the transfer market and raise funds when required, smaller clubs often lack the same flexibility. The Bianconeri, as a publicly traded company, have shown an ability to address financial challenges in ways that are not always accessible to teams like Lazio.

Despite the differences, Lotito stressed that his club remains a “virtuous company,” operating without issuing bonds or incurring unnecessary debt. He explained, speaking as quoted by Calciomercato, “We’re a virtuous company, which doesn’t issue bonds, doesn’t incur debt. If I were to be part of the Academy, I’d have to take out a loan of 20, 30, 50 million that isn’t reflected in the index. This is absurd.

“I use the cash to save interest, we have debt related to credit advances, I’m liquidating my money. Some people take on debts of €500-600 million, at usurious interest rates of 15%, and yet they sign up for the championship.”

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Maintaining competitiveness without overspending

Lotito’s remarks underline Lazio’s approach of balancing competitiveness with fiscal responsibility. While larger clubs may take on substantial debt to acquire top talent, Lazio prioritises sustainable investment and prudent financial management. The president’s comments suggest a clear philosophy: success should not come at the cost of jeopardising the club’s long-term health.

By focusing on measured spending and effective resource management, Lazio aims to remain relevant in Serie A while avoiding the risks associated with heavy borrowing. Lotito’s perspective offers insight into the challenges faced by mid-tier clubs striving to compete with financially stronger rivals in a league dominated by well-resourced teams.