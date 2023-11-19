Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists that the tables have turned, and now they are the ones acquiring talented players from Juventus.

As the biggest club in Italy, Juventus traditionally had the financial strength to attract and purchase the best players from various clubs in the country. Historically, Juve has been able to land top stars from Lazio and other Italian teams.

However, in the last summer transfer window, Juventus surprised many by selling Luca Pellegrini and Nicolo Rovella to Lazio. Rovella, in particular, is regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

Lotito, in a recent interview, emphasised how his team has progressed, stating that the tide has turned with Lazio now successfully securing notable acquisitions from Juventus, marking a shift in the balance of player transfers between the two clubs.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The club is in good health, it has a whole series of organizations which makes us a strong club. We are a point of reference in deeds . We speak little, but we try to do the facts. There has never been a certain point of reference in the club, the owner who says I’ll put my face to it and fight for Lazio. I’ll give a practical example. We were a fiefdom of Juve, before they took the players from us, now the opposite happens .”

Juve FC Says

Lotito can enjoy his one summer of fame because we will be back to poaching their players as soon as next summer.

We have some financial mess to clean up before we can significantly invest in our squad, and it should be done by the end of this term.