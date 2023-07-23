In the current transfer window, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has disclosed that the club turned down the opportunity to sign Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado. The decision was made as the club’s focus remains on acquiring high-quality players to strengthen their squad.

Juan Cuadrado recently departed Juventus as a free agent and has now joined Inter Milan after spending several weeks without a club.

On the other hand, Leonardo Bonucci has been informed by Juventus that he should seek a new team, as the club is preparing for a new era at the Allianz Stadium. Despite being on the lookout for a new club, Bonucci has declined offers from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

However, it seems that Lazio is not interested in signing Bonucci either, despite his desire for a reunion with his former coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Lotito said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Lo Celso, Paredes, Cuadrado, Bonucci all wanted to come to us, but we said no. Because the big names don’t correspond to the sporting result. The market must be done with the brain”.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci should consider leaving Serie A because no top club in the country will add him to their squad as he struggles to stay fit.

Perhaps he might have to drop down divisions where Andrea Pirlo wants him at Sampdoria for the campaign.