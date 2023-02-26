Lotito comments on Pellegrini’s move to Lazio

Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito has commented on Luca Pellegrini’s move from Juventus to the club in the last transfer window.

The defender had been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half of the season but became homesick.

When Lazio showed an interest in his signature, he immediately wanted to return to Rome, his hometown.

He eventually earned the move back to the country to the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

Pellegrini was born in Rome and wanted to return to his city so bad, which seemed to impress Lotito. While speaking about the move, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is a European player, who strongly wanted to come to Lazio because he is his favorite team. It is a important reinforcement that the company has made available to Maurizio Sarri”.

Juve FC Says

The most important thing is that Pellegrini plays, and because he struggled to adapt to life in Germany, he had to return.

Hopefully, he will show his best form and make the Biancocelesti add him to their squad permanently at the end of the season.

If he flops there, he would have to deal with another loan spell away from Juve at the end of the campaign because it means he is also not good enough for the black and whites.