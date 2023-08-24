The possibility of Leonardo Bonucci transferring to Lazio remains alive during this ongoing transfer window, despite objections from Maurizio Sarri.

Bonucci, who is no longer a part of Juventus’ first-team plans, has been advised to seek a new club as Juventus undertakes a squad rebuilding process. Expressing his preference to stay in Italy, Bonucci has presented himself as an option to Lazio. Claudio Lotito, the president of Lazio, finds this proposition appealing.

Lotito is drawn to Bonucci’s experience and leadership qualities, seeing him as an asset to their team’s dynamics.

However, former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri holds a different perspective. He does not view Bonucci’s signing as a necessity and has voiced his opposition to the idea.

While Union Berlin is actively pursuing a deal to acquire the Euro 2020 winner, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Lotito remains hopeful about the potential addition of Bonucci to Lazio’s squad.

Lotito is determined to continue efforts to convince Sarri that bringing the veteran defender on board would indeed be beneficial for the club. Despite Sarri’s reservations, Lotito remains committed to advocating for Bonucci’s inclusion based on the value he believes Bonucci can bring to the team.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear why Sarri does not want Bonucci, but judging by his recent injury records, it is easy to see why the defender will probably not do well on the books of the Biancocelesti.

Unless they want his experience in the dressing room alone, Bonucci will hardly play up to 20 matches in a season again.