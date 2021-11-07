Lots of minor problems in the latest Juventus injury update

Massimiliano Allegri has delivered an update on the Juventus injury front after their win against Fiorentina.

Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Wojciech Szczesny and Moise Kean all never played a part in the match.

Alex Sandro started the game, but he was replaced at halftime by Luca Pellegrini.

Allegri has said via Football Italia: “Szczesny fell on a ball yesterday, he could not stretch, so he could not make saves,” Allegri revealed.

“Chiellini has had a flexor or adductor problem. I left him out precautionary. Bonucci had a problem before the game, but he was already supposed to rest against Verona.

“Alex Sandro had an adductor problem while Moise Kean will be ready after the break.”

Juve needs their best players to remain fit to stand a chance of making the top four this season.

Despite the absence of these players, they still fought well and earned the points from the game.

However, there will be matches that would test them and opponents that will be tougher than Fiorentina.

The likes of Chiellini and Bonucci have proven to be the best defensive partnership at the club.

Their return to fitness would be very important in what Juve achieves this season.

The good news is that the Bianconeri have over 10 days to prepare for their next match and most of these players should be back after the international break.