Lowest possession and some Juventus stats after they beat Inter Milan

Juventus and Inter Milan played a very close game yesterday, with the Bianconeri emerging victorious thanks to a Filip Kostic goal.

However, Inter were in the game for its entirety and can even argue that they could have won the fixture.

The Nerazzurri remains one of the top clubs in the land, so it was not an easy win for the Bianconeri.

Juve has now released some interesting stats from the fixture after the victory on their website.

The Bianconeri revealed the clean sheets Juve kept in both league fixtures against Inter is the first time they have achieved that since 2017.

Juve had just 30.8% possession in the game. It is their lowest in a Serie A game since the 2003/2004 season when data was first collected.

Juventus became the second Serie A side to score 100 away goals against Inter with Kostic’s strike. Only AC Milan has scored more against them.

Juve FC Says

We and Inter share a very fierce and interesting rivalry and these stats show just how close both clubs are in terms of competitiveness.

However, we remain the top side overall and proved this in the game. Now we need to find a way to win our remaining fixtures of the season.