Loyal Euro 2020 winner agrees to remain at Juventus on a reduced salary

Juventus has been handed a boost with a new report claiming one of their squad members will stay at the club on a reduced salary.

The Bianconeri are cutting costs and have been offering lower salaries to players that renew their deals with them in this campaign.

This is one reason they will lose Paulo Dybala after he asked for more than they can offer.

They are now looking to do the same for more squad members. They will make them a take-it-or-leave-it offer and see who stays.

One player that is out of contract this summer is Federico Bernardeschi. He has been a loyal player to the club and remains a key squad member.

He would also get a new contract with a reduced salary. Todofichajes claims he has no problems with that and he would agree to terms on a new three-year deal soon.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has not been a starter at Juve for a long time, but the midfielder is loved by Max Allegri who keeps giving him chances to play.

The Juve gaffer will respect the club’s decision if the midfielder leaves, but he would be delighted by this development.