Juventus dropped two crucial points over the weekend, settling for a 1-1 draw against Genoa. The Bianconeri missed a significant opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the Serie A table before Inter Milan’s match.

Despite a chance to capitalise, Juventus couldn’t secure a victory, and Inter went on to defeat Lazio, extending their lead to four points over Juve.

While Juventus remains solidly in the top two, Max Allegri’s team is starting to exhibit reasons why they might not be as well-equipped to clinch the league title as Inter Milan.

Pundit Luca Calamai insists that Juventus lacks a squad capable of winning the Italian league title, emphasising Inter’s consistency and suggesting that they are unlikely to drop points easily.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve remains alive, but they don’t have the Scudetto squad. The coach and players know this. The winter market is historically complicated, we’ll see what Giuntoli will do. We need to replace Fagioli and Pogba and it won’t be easy.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a very good start to this season and our players deserve a lot of credit for how they have performed for the club so far.

However, we showed in the draw to Genoa that we need reinforcements in January to win the league or any trophy.