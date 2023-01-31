Luca Marchegiani criticises Juventus style of play

Former Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani has criticised Juventus’ style of play after their underwhelming performance in the match against Monza.

The Bianconeri have been in terrible form in the last few weeks despite starting this year on a very bright note.

Max Allegri’s men remain one of the underperforming European giants and they hit a new low in the defeat against Serie A new boys Monza after a horrific first half.

Speaking about the game, Marchegiani said via Tuttojuve:

“It was a completely different game from that against Atalanta. There has been some experimentation at the training level, but this is a team that cannot play on hold. He can only do this for a few moments of the race. In the middle of the field the Juve always dances.”

Juve FC Says

We deserve the criticisms we have been getting after the game and it should serve as a motivation for the players to perform better.

We have had some good days and the boys are capable of embarking on another winning run as they did not so long ago.

However, until the wins begin to come in, fans and pundits will continue to question Max Allegri and his methods.

But we have seen that it can bring success in the past and we just need to be more patient with the gaffer.