Juventus have been in fine form over the last few weeks, as the team have picked up new habits under Luciano Spalletti. The men in black and white have begun to show greater consistency and renewed hunger, qualities that could yet place them firmly in the race for the Scudetto and other honours this season. Their recent run of results has lifted confidence around the club and brought renewed optimism among supporters.

Following their latest victory, Juventus now find themselves very close to the top spot, although the teams above them have yet to play their outstanding matches. With plenty of fixtures still to come, Juve remain well-positioned to challenge for the title by steadily closing the gap. The long season ahead provides sufficient opportunity to recover lost ground, provided they maintain focus and continue to secure positive results.

Momentum Under Spalletti

Juventus are aware of the importance of not underestimating any opponent as the campaign progresses. Every match carries significance, and the club will be keen to build on its current momentum by winning as many games as possible. The changes implemented under Spalletti appear to be having a positive effect, with clearer patterns of play and greater determination visible across the squad.

However, despite this improvement, doubts remain over whether Juventus have truly returned to its best level. Former goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani has explained why he remains unconvinced, offering his assessment as quoted by Tuttojuve.

“I think Juventus still hasn’t convinced me, despite having put together this run of results that has brought them back there. Let’s not forget that Inter, Milan, Napoli, like Bologna, have a game in hand. So they could be something more. But I’m not convinced, in the sense that it’s a team that you can see is improving, you can see that they’re finding solutions, but I don’t see them healed enough to say, ‘Now they can clearly take advantage of these five games, now four, that are within reach.’ This certainly helps at a time when the team is improving anyway.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Work Still to Be Done

Marchegiani’s comments underline the challenge Juventus still face in convincing observers of their full recovery. While progress is evident, consistency against top rivals will be required before they are widely regarded as genuine title favourites once again.