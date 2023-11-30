Former Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani believes that Juventus doesn’t necessarily have to win Serie A this season for their campaign to be deemed successful. Marchegiani suggests that achieving a top-four finish would be sufficient for considering their season a success.

Under Max Allegri, Juventus has started the season well and is currently just two points behind the league leaders, Inter Milan. While they are in a position to compete for the league title, the club has publicly stated that their primary objective is to secure a return to the top four by the end of the season.

By aiming for a top-four finish, Juventus aims to manage expectations and alleviate pressure, with a return to the UEFA Champions League being considered a satisfactory outcome for the current campaign.

Luca Marchegiani agrees and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus has no obligations because this is a year of reconstruction and then it is clear that when you wear the Juventus shirt you have to get results but the important thing is to finish in the top four positions but they are not obliged to win the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season and finishing inside the top four will truly make this term successful.

We just need to focus on winning every game, and we can achieve more than a top-four finish.