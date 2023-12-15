Federico Gatti has been Juventus’ saviour in many matches this season, and he doesn’t just contribute with solid defending; he also scores.

With three goals in the league alone this season, he is one of Juve’s top scorers.

He didn’t join Juve as one of the world’s top players and didn’t get an immediate chance to play for their team. However, Gatti has grown into a terrific player whom Juve is not considering selling.

At the back, he has become one of the league’s leading defenders, and his goal-scoring ability makes him a crucial weapon for the Bianconeri.

Former Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani has praised the defender, stating that he was born a striker before transitioning to a defender.

Marchegiani said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Gatti was born a striker and became a defender, he made all the categories, he grew little by little, he had to adapt to a different level because playing for Juventus is difficult but at the moment he he gives the physicality, the physical exuberance that other defenders don’t have.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been a superb player for us in the last few seasons and has shown why we fought off clubs to add him to our squad.

If he keeps performing well for us, we expect him to stay in the team and become a club legend.