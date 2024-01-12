Juventus and Napoli are in a duel for the signature of Lazar Samardzic as he approaches the end of his time at Udinese.

After an impressive performance in Serie A last season, it was only a matter of time before he secured a move to a bigger club.

Inter Milan came close to signing him in the summer, but the transfer fell through, providing Juventus with another opportunity to pursue him.

This time, Napoli is also vying for his addition to their squad, viewing him as the successor to Piotr Zielinski, who is set to leave as a free agent.

However, Juventus needs midfield reinforcements and is prepared to engage in a competitive battle against Napoli for his signature.

Speaking on the race between both clubs, Journalist Luca Marchetti said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yesterday Juve were playing the Italian Cup, so they don’t register developments on the Samardzic front, but the head-to-head with Napoli is there and the Bianconeri, on excellent terms with Udinese, also have the advantage of being able to leave the midfielder in Friuli until June.

“Of course, there is also the possibility to ask for a cash advance, as happened for Vlahovic, if there was the belief that with the addition of Samardzic, the team could compete for the scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

Samardzic will significantly improve our midfield, and we need to try our best to sort out an agreement with Udinese this month, even if it means keeping him with them until the summer.