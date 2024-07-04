Juventus is set to complete the transfer of Khephren Thuram in the coming days, or even hours, as the Frenchman joins from Nice.

They have secured agreements with both the club and the player, and he is now expected to miss the Paris Olympic Games.

Thuram is one of the finest talents in French football at the moment, and Juve is snapping him up as they rebuild their midfield.

He is one of three players they are expected to sign for that position. Teun Koopmeiners is anticipated to join in the coming weeks, while Douglas Luiz has already signed.

Journalist Luca Marchetti has revealed that Juve is reconstructing its midfield, and Thuram is one of the players they believe will significantly strengthen that area.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“20 million plus 5 in bonuses, 2 easily achievable: a non-trivial price for a player whose contract expires in a year. Juve tried to anticipate by trying to find a satisfactory agreement for Nice and the boy, very young and good. Juve wanted to completely change the face of the midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine midfielder who has been a key player for Nice for several seasons and we are sure that he can do a good job in Turin.