In a recent development, Dusan Vlahovic underwent medical examinations, a circumstance that triggered concerns among certain fans who speculated about the possibility of the striker encountering a fresh injury setback.

Over the past few months, Vlahovic has encountered challenges in maintaining his physical condition, leading to frustration for Juventus, considering his status as one of the team’s standout talents on paper.

Adding to the predicament, Vlahovic’s scoring prowess has waned, further complicating matters. Notably, the club is reportedly exploring the option of sending him to Chelsea, in a potential exchange for Romelu Lukaku – a direction that doesn’t precisely align with the Serbian player’s preferences.

However, it’s important to note that his recent medical journey appears to have been a routine procedure. According to Sky Sports’ Luca Marchetti, this move was undertaken to verify his improved fitness status rather than to address any new injury concern.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic had booked this final consultation visit to say that he was healed some time ago. He returned to training early and he is fine and so yes he thinks he’s going to visit, he’s gone anyway because it’s necessary to certify that he’s clinically cured”.

We need Vlahovic to get back to his best fitness and start scoring the goals we believe he can.

However, time may have run out for him at the Allianz Stadium and he might be shipped to Chelsea in the coming weeks.