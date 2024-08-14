Juventus is in talks to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, and the midfielder has gone on strike to force through the transfer.

He is doing everything he can to make the move happen, and now the men in black and white need to reach an agreement with La Dea to finalise the deal.

Juve has been rebuilding their midfield, and Koopmeiners is seen as the final piece to complete the transformation.

Atalanta was initially reluctant to sell, but they are now open to the idea, provided they can secure a replacement first.

They are currently in talks to sign Matt O’Riley from Celtic but have faced difficulties in closing the deal.

A significant gap remains between what they are offering and what Celtic demands, which could jeopardize Juve’s pursuit of Koopmeiners.

Sky Sports journalist Luca Marchetti has stated that if Atalanta fails to sign O’Riley as a replacement, they will not sell Koopmeiners to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Atalanta does not buy O’Riley they will not sell Koopmeiners. There was a further rejected offer, the player strongly wants Atalanta but for Celtic he is worth 35 million and we are in the same situation as Koop. I do not exclude that the player could remain at Atalanta even if the player’s will counts but Gasperini’s words could open up another scenario”.

Juve FC Says

La Dea has been successful in recent seasons, and they will still comfortably keep Koopmeiners if they want.

The midfielder may not want to play for them now, but if the transfer window closes and we do not finalise an agreement, he will be reinstated into their team.