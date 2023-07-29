With Juventus not participating in European competitions this season, some of their key players have become targets for other clubs.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus boasts a group of top-tier players, and the club is determined to retain its finest talents.

Nevertheless, despite Juve’s desire to keep their stars, other clubs are still attempting to lure them away. One such team is Napoli.

Napoli recently clinched the Serie A title for the first time in three decades and now believes they have the appeal to attract high-calibre players.

Gleison Bremer and Federico Chiesa are two Juventus players who would fit well into Napoli’s squad. However, according to transfer insider Luca Marchetti, Napoli finds both players to be too expensive for their budget.

As a result, Napoli may need to explore alternative targets that better align with its financial capabilities.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Bremer for the Napoli defence? On a technical level, I think he’s one of the best defenders in Italy, but he’s not financially affordable. Napoli doesn’t want to spend too much on a central defender, today I’d feel like excluding him.

“As for Chiesa, anything is possible but it depends on the price. He is one of the best Italian players, but if I have to spend 50 million, maybe I’ll think about it… Moreover, he has a high salary”.

Juve FC Says

We may be out of European competitions and even have some financial problems, but we remain the biggest club in Italy and Napoli will struggle to sign our players.

It simply does not make sense for any player to leave Juve for Napoli, even if we have a temporary setback.