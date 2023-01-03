Luca Marchetti thinks he knows what Rabiot wants to do

Adrien Rabiot’s future is a major cause for concern for Juventus now as the midfielder enters the last months of his current deal at the club and could be a free agent in the summer.

The Frenchman is arguably having his best season at the club and the Bianconeri want to keep him by handing him a new deal.

He can now speak to foreign clubs in hopes of securing a pre-contract agreement and several of them want to add him to their squad.

Clubs in the Premier League have been impressed by his performances for Juve this season and how he did at the World Cup.

This has opened the door for him to leave, but Juve retains some hope he will stay and journalist Luca Marchetti has revealed what he thinks.

He said on Sky Sports Italia via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Can Rabiot’s will be decisive for a possible stay at Juve? Yes, but what is it? I believe that in Rabiot’s project there is sooner or later going to play in the Premier League. It may change your mind because Allegri is doing well in Turin and because Allegri values it, but important offers can come from England.

“We will have to see which clubs the offers will come from, Juventus can play the card of ambition and the project, if an offer from an English top does not arrive, he could decide to stay in Turin to marry a more ambitious project. Certainly, however, the economic part is very relevant”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb in the last year, so it is hardly a surprise that clubs will want to sign him. Unfortunately, we also probably missed our chance to keep him and he will not be impressed by our efforts to sell him in the summer.