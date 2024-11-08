According to Tuttomercatoweb, Sky Sports journalist Luca Marchetti believes a deal could indeed be feasible if Napoli is willing to listen to offers. As Marchetti explained, “If the price is right and you need him less, you can sell him to whoever asks for him with great insistence. Raspadori is on the market and if you ask me where he could go, I say that the team that could need him most is Juve, which has fewer solutions due to Milik’s injury, without forgetting that Giuntoli knows him well.” His remarks highlight how Juventus, facing a depleted forward line following Arkadiusz Milik’s injury, could see Raspadori as the ideal reinforcement, particularly given Giuntoli’s familiarity with his skillset.

Raspadori has proven himself as one of Serie A’s more promising forwards, especially when granted consistent playing time. However, with Romelu Lukaku now commanding the striker role at Napoli, Raspadori’s minutes have diminished. This situation could present Juventus with a prime opportunity to recruit a talented forward they’ve long admired.

If Juventus’s manager Thiago Motta views Raspadori as an asset, signing him would be a logical move to bolster the squad. Raspadori, who was part of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad, would bring versatility and depth to Juventus’s attack. However, Napoli would likely expect a reasonable fee for the transfer, particularly given the competition for his signature.