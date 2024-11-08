Juventus has maintained a strong interest in Giacomo Raspadori since his days at Sassuolo, and the club may now have an opportunity to finally secure his signature. Raspadori joined Napoli with the assistance of Cristiano Giuntoli, then Napoli’s sporting director, who now holds the same role at Juventus. Giuntoli’s positive relationship with the attacker could facilitate a potential move, especially given Raspadori’s reduced playing time under new Napoli coach Antonio Conte. Raspadori may be open to a transfer, with Juventus emerging as a likely destination.
