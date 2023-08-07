After spending the previous campaign on loan between Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio, Luca Pellegrini returned to Juventus this summer but finds himself on the fringe.

Max Allegri opted to leave the left-back out of the squad that traveled to the United States for a pre-season tour.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Pellegrini remains keen on joining his beloved Lazio.

There will be another contact between the Bianconeri and the Biancocelesti in the next 48 hours, either in a direct meeting or in a phone conference.

The aim will be to define the final formula of the transfer. As the source explains, there are two main options at the moment.

The first is a two-year loan with an obligation to buy set at 8 million euros. The alternative formula is a one-year loan with an obligation to buy for the same price, but through several installments.

In the meantime, Milan remain in the background. The Rossoneri could consider a swoop for the Italian fullback who would serve as a backup for Theo Hernandez.

Nevertheless, the report insists that Pellegrini’s heart is set on a return to Lazio.

The left-back started his career at Roma before joining Juventus in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading towards the Italian capital in 2019.

Since then, Pellegrini has been spending the vast majority of his Bianconeri stint out on loan. He only remained at Continassa for the 2021/22 campaign.