Luca Pellegrini discusses his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt after Juve included him in a deal for Filip Kostic.

The Germans won the Europa League last term and have qualified for the Champions League Round of 16 this year.

They will face Napoli next year in that round of the competition and Pellegrini is enjoying life in Germany.

The 23-year-old is one of a few Italian youngsters who have taken the risk to leave their country and try a new culture.

He is thriving and will return to the Allianz Stadium as a better player and a more experienced individual.

Speaking about his spell abroad and the match against Napoli, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m living a new experience and the fact that the team is doing well helps a lot. There are many differences, from food to meal times, going on to the fans didn’t stop cheering us on for the whole ninety minutes.

“We still have room for improvement and in Naples we’ll try to play it, they’re strong and with a long squad but anything is possible in football.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is one of our finest young players and we expect him to do well in Germany, which could open the door for him to replace Alex Sandro next season.

In the game against Napoli, Italian fans will watch him, so we expect a very fine performance from the left-back.