Luca Pellegrini departed Juventus for Lazio in the recent transfer window after being informed that he was surplus to requirements in Turin.

The left-back had initially joined Juventus from Roma in 2019 as one of the most highly regarded young talents in Italian football, and the club had high expectations for his development.

Although Pellegrini did have opportunities to play for Juventus’ first team, he failed to demonstrate enough to establish himself as the successor to Alex Sandro. A loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt at the beginning of the previous season, as part of the deal to acquire Filip Kostic, did not prove successful.

After returning to Italy in January, Pellegrini secured a loan move to Lazio before making another loan move to Maurizio Sarri’s side last summer. It appears that Pellegrini has played his final game for Juventus.

Despite this, his agent, Enzo Raiola, believes that Pellegrini has been misunderstood, particularly during his time at Juventus. The departure from the club signals a fresh start for the young left-back as he continues his career with Lazio.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He comes from a past at Juventus that was not very happy, he was misunderstood, he felt reborn at Lazio.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini did not meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium because we had high hopes for the defender, but he failed to prove his worth and is simply not good enough for our team.