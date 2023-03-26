Luca Toni attempts to explain Vlahovic’s struggles at Juventus

Former striker Luca Toni has attempted to explain Dusan Vlahovic’s struggles at Juventus after the striker scored on international duty for the Serbian national team.

Vlahovic joined Juve as one of the finest and most reliable goal-scorers in Europe and the attacker has done averagely well so far.

However, when he plays for Serbia, it is much easier for him to get on the scoresheet, unlike when he is in black and white.

After he bagged a goal in his recent game for the Serbian national team, there have been debates about his struggles at Juventus again.

Toni has now added his opinion, the ex-striker said via Calciomercato:

“Maybe in the national team, he has less pressure than Juve, where the shirt weighs and it is expected that the 9 always marks. Dusan must be calm and not swear when he misses a goal.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the world’s finest attackers and it is sad that he hasn’t scored as many goals as we expect him to.

The attacker will improve with time, and we need to be a little patient with him.

He also has to get out of his head and know that it is okay to have a drought sometimes because we do not expect him to score every day.