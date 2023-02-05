Luca Toni compares two Juventus stars to former Bayern Munich legend

Former Italian striker Luca Toni has tipped Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria to provide balls for Dusan Vlahovic to score, just like Franck Ribery did for him at Bayern Munich.

Di Maria and Chiesa are the leading attackers who can play behind Vlahovic at Juventus.

The striker is dangerous in the air and on his feet, but fans expected more from him when he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina a year ago.

Chiesa missed the first ten months of the last year and Di Maria only joined the club in the summer.

The three players have struggled with fitness problems in this campaign, so they haven’t played together long enough to form an on-field chemistry.

However, Toni expects that to happen and believes it will blossom like when he was at Bayern. The ex-striker said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa and Di Maria can become for Vlahovic a little’ what Ribery was for me at Bayern.

“Chiesa has already proven to be a top player.

“I think of the Champions League performances and the triumph of the European Championship with Italy, while Vlahovic only at times. Someone like Faith, able to snatch, to jump man and to create numerical superiority, can become the fortune of the Serbian, who like all center forward needs to be served in the area. And let’s not forget about Maria.”

Juve FC Says

These players are quality footballers and we are lucky to have them on our team now.

However, it has been sad that they haven’t been able to play together long enough and we do not know how their partnership will work.

Hopefully, they will stay fit for this second half of the term and we will have a good year together.