Former Italy striker Luka Toni has come to the defence of Dusan Vlahovic amid criticism of the Serbian striker’s performance as he continues to adapt to his new club.

Despite making a strong start to the season, some individuals still believe that Vlahovic can perform even better. There are also expectations for him to meet the high standards set for him following his high-profile move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

During his time with Fiorentina, Vlahovic was known for his goal-scoring prowess, which has yet to fully materialise since his transfer to Turin.

However, Luka Toni, a former top striker in Europe during his playing career, maintains that Vlahovic is among the best in the business and is confident that he will ultimately deliver for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic is a strong striker. Period and that’s it. There’s no discussion. Last year, it wasn’t so much Allegri who didn’t understand it. The problem was that he wasn’t well physically. This year, he’s already started off strong. He’s a penalty area player, a player that I like a lot. But it’s clear that he needs to be served properly in the penalty area. Now his luck, Allegri’s goal is to have the Chiesa again.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not met expectations for most of us, but he has been a useful member of our squad.

He seems to get better every season and has started this term very well. Fans must continue to show him support and ensure he knows we are behind him no matter how tough things get for him.