Luca Toni gives his take on Simeone, Raspadori and the rest of Juve’s attacking shortlist

Following the departure of Paulo Dybala and potentially others, Juve’s attacking department is a great turmoil. Federico Cherubini and company have a challenging task in front of them this summer, as they look to strengthen Max Allegri’s frontline.

As usual, a host of names appeared on the club’s shortlist. From technical strikers like Giacomo Raspadori and Gabriel Jesus, to classic target men like Marko Arnautovic and Giovanni Simeone.

For his part, former Juventus bomber Luca Toni offered his take on the situation, giving his opinion on the various options linked with the Old Lady.

“Gabriel Jesus convinces me more as a second striker while Timo Werner, can act as a winger or as a center forward who attacks the depth,” said the 2006 World Cup winner in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

The former Fiorentina and Bayern Munich striker appears to be fond of Arnautovic who enjoyed a solid campaign at Bologna.

“Arnautovic, for a matter of structure and physical characteristics, is a number nine that needs to play continuously to make the most out of his potential. I say it from personal experience, it is more complicated to score when entering a match in progress.

“I have always liked Marko a lot and I am convinced that he has not yet fully expressed his potential. It remains to be seen if the transition to a top club would suit him.”

Toni also heaped praise on Simeone, describing him as true fighter, while also noting Raspadori’s great talent.

“Raspadori is a different type of striker, but he is a great talent.

“As for Simeone, he had an excellent season in Verona, where he scored 17 goals. Giovanni has no experience at the big level, but he is a fighter. Even when he doesn’t score, he’s a player who fights for the team.”