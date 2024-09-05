Douglas Luiz was one of the first players to join Juventus during Thiago Motta’s overhaul, but the midfielder has yet to secure a starting spot at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve had a strong transfer window, bringing in several top talents while also offloading many of their less useful players. Luiz, who came from Aston Villa in a swap deal, was one of the initial signings aimed at revitalising their midfield.

Despite being a regular starter at Aston Villa, Luiz has mostly been used as a substitute in Juventus’ matches this season, which has raised some eyebrows among fans.

Many expected Luiz to be a regular starter, and his situation may become even more challenging with Teun Koopmeiners now in the mix as an option for Motta.

Asked what he thinks of Luiz’s time warming the bench at the club so far, Luca Toni said to La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“We’ve all understood, even us from the outside, that Thiago Motta doesn’t base decisions on the name behind the shirt but on what he sees in training.

“Everyone benefits if a player understands him, mainly because Douglas Luiz’s quality and international relevance aren’t questioned.”

Juve FC Says

Motta shows no favour, so Luiz has to work his way into a first-team spot at the club this season.