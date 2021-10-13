Luca Toni insists Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure is a major loss to Juventus

Former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina striker, Luca Toni says Juventus suffered a huge blow when Cristiano Ronaldo left them for Manchester United.

As they struggle to score plenty of goals now, he insists that the amount of the goals the Portugal captain scored for them would have to be shared now.

Ronaldo scored over 100 goals in three seasons in Turin, but he wasn’t fully appreciated by the club.

His huge wage became a burden for the Bianconeri because of the coronavirus pandemic and they jumped at the chance to sell him when United came knocking.

One problem Juve has faced in this campaign is scoring goals and Ronaldo would probably have easily solved that.

But he is gone and they are now looking up to the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata to score the goals for them.

Toni believes Ronaldo made a big impact at the club and he is the kind of player you appreciate when you don’t have him in your team anymore.

He told Corriere della Sera as quoted by Calciomercato: “Losing a champion like Ronaldo is a bad blow. When you don’t have it, you realize that the responsibilities that were previously all his now must be divided.”