Luca Toni insists Napoli has not won the Scudetto yet

Former striker Luca Toni believes the Serie A title race is not over yet, even though Juventus is now 10 points behind Napoli.

The Bianconeri faced the Partenopei on Friday in a game that fans hoped they would win and cut the points gap to just four.

However, the league leaders were unstoppable and showed Juve why they have topped the standings for much of this term.

With that gap, some fans and pundits have suggested Juve can forget the title because it is Napoli’s to lose now, but Toni believes there is more to play for.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the direct fight Napoli has given a great demonstration of their qualities and took an important lead in the standings, but it is early to be able to already define the championship closed, there are still many games missing. The physical hold of the team may be the only discriminating factor in the Scudetto race since from a technical point of view they have proven to be superior to all opponents”.

Juve FC Says

Toni knows the league season is very long and there is almost no point believing the title has already been won.

The loss to Napoli was bad, but we won eight games prior to that defeat and can begin a new winning run from our next fixture.

That should be the target because if we drop points again in the next game, it could be difficult to pick ourselves up and try again.