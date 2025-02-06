Retired Italian bomber Luca Toni weighs in on the attacking dynamics at Juventus that saw Dusan Vlahovic dropped to the bench in recent weeks.

The Serbian star was Thiago Motta’s ultimate choice for the striker role, as Arkadiusz Milik has been nursing an injury since June. However, the situation drastically changed for the 24-year-old following Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival.

The Frenchman signed for the Old Lady on a dry loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and has already taken the Bianconeri faithful by storm with his three goals in his first two outings against Napoli and Empoli.

The 26-year-old is now the clear first choice for Motta, especially amidst Vlahovic’s recent struggles.

Nevertheless, Toni believes the Serbia international still has a key role to play for the club, and could potentially line up alongside his new teammate if Motta is willing to adopt a more attacking system.

“Especially at home, and against certain teams, I think Vlahovic and Kolo Muani could also play together from the first minute,” said the 2006 World Cup winner in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Kolo Muani could play wide like at the end of the match against Empoli or in a 4-2-4 formation.

“I haven’t heard from Duasn lately. But if he were to end up on the bench again against Como, it’s true that it would be the third consecutive since the Frenchman has been there, but let’s not forget that Vlahovic has scored 13 goals and remains Juve’s top scorer.

“Kolo Muani is more mobile and good at linking up with his teammates. But the Serbian is a real hitman in the box.

“However… Before the arrival of Kolo Muani, Dusan was always a starter but was often substituted in the second half.

“I think Thiago Motta’s thoughts on Vlahovic have changed little. Surely if Dusan comes off the bench with the nastiness and the professionalism shown against Empoli, he becomes an added value anyway.”