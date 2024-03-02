Former Italian international Luca Toni has compared Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic ahead of Juventus’ match against Napoli this weekend.

Osimhen and DV9 are two of the best strikers in the league, and both are in fine form, making them crucial assets for their respective teams.

Vlahovic is beginning to showcase why Juventus invested significantly to bring him into their squad, while Osimhen has already proven his quality by winning the league and finishing as the top scorer in Serie A last season.

The Nigerian’s return to the Napoli team after the AFCON has strengthened their lineup, and they will face Juventus with a lot of confidence.

Toni acknowledges that Osimhen is currently more accomplished than Vlahovic, but he suggests that the Serbian striker could potentially emerge as the stronger player in the future.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Osimhen was born in 1998, Vlahovic is actually two years younger . They are young and can still rise to the level. To date, the fact that the Nigerian has already won gives him that extra means that goes beyond mere technical considerations. Even when we talk about market valuations, I think we need to take this into account. I read that in Osimhen ‘s contract, there is a 130 million clause. Well, if there were something similar for Dusan he would be close to that figure, but perhaps it would be a hair below We’ll see what happens in the years to come. Vlahovic’s potential could, in my opinion, become even stronger than Victor’s.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s career has not received a major boost like winning a trophy, and that keeps holding him back.

If Juve wins a trophy soon and he plays an important role in that success, his confidence will skyrocket.