Juventus reportedly explored the possibility of swapping Dusan Vlahovic for Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window, a move driven by Vlahovic’s struggles at the club. Lukaku, an accomplished striker, had played a pivotal role in Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph in 2021, and his track record with various top clubs added to his appeal.

Despite Lukaku being perceived as a more reliable option, the proposed swap didn’t materialise as Juventus encountered difficulties in offloading Vlahovic. Consequently, Lukaku ended up joining AS Roma on loan instead.

The potential decision to sell Vlahovic to acquire Lukaku was met with scepticism from many Juventus supporters, and this sentiment was shared by former player Luca Toni.

Speaking about the failed transfer, Toni said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have always been sceptical, and I even told you so. Juventus did well to keep Vlahovic.”

Asked if Vlahovic should be sold for 90m euros now, he added:

“No, not even for 100. He is strong, and young. And these figures will also arrive in the future for someone like Vlahovic, destined to become one of the best nine in Europe”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is beginning to show good form, but even he will admit he was terrible before now.

If we had sold him and signed Lukaku, who knows what would have happened, but what we do know now is that Vlahovic is firing on all cylinders and Lukaku is not.