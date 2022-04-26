Luca Toni praises Juventus man for his performance against Sassuolo

One of Juventus’ unsung heroes from last night’s 2-1 win against Sassuolo is Wojciech Szczęsny.

The Polish goalkeeper has been the Bianconeri number one for several seasons, and he continues to prove he is the right man for the job.

Juve needed to beat the Black and Greens to keep themselves comfortable on the league table as they chase a top four finish.

That required everyone to be on their best game to achieve, and Szczęsny could not be in disappointing form.

This is because Sassuolo has some of the finest attackers in Italy now, and they will hurt Juve if they cannot defend well.

The former Arsenal man played his part well and pulled off some fine saves that earned him praise from legendary Italian striker, Luca Toni.

The former Bayern Munich man said on DAZN, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Sassuolo played very well, created a lot and the Juventus goalkeeper was very good. Szczesny made some beautiful saves, then Juve it’s a great team and in the end it punished. “

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has continued to prove to be a quality goalkeeper, and he would stay in our goal for long if he keeps performing this well.

Hopefully, the other players will continue to also play their part, which should help Juve achieve their goals in this campaign and the next one.