Luca Toni questions if Dybala deserves what he asking for

Luca Toni has questioned the salary demands of Paulo Dybala as the Argentinean continues to disagree on terms of a new deal with Juventus.

Dybala will be out of a contract at the end of next season and Juve has been trying to get him on a new deal.

The Bianconeri and the player want to continue their partnership, but Juve cannot meet his contract demands.

This is causing delays in a new contract being signed.

Keeping him without a new deal is a risky game because he will continue to strengthen his position to negotiate as his current deal reaches its conclusion.

Speaking about the current standoff between the attacker and the club, Toni says Dybala has never really been a leader in the team and suggests that he shouldn’t be asking for that much money at the moment.

“It’s clear that this is the main problem,” Toni told Tuttosport via Football Italia.

“But if he really asked for €14m or €15m in a moment like this…

“This guy has a great potential, but he has never shown that he is the leader of Juventus. I don’t know if this depends on the presence of Ronaldo.”

Dybala has struggled with fitness problems in this campaign and can help Juventus hit top form in the last few games of the campaign now that he is back.