Former Italy striker Luca Toni believes that injuries will play a crucial role in determining Juventus’ success this season.

The Bianconeri have just lost Gleison Bremer, one of the top-performing centre-backs in Europe this season. The Brazilian had been in excellent form as Juventus made a strong start to the campaign, and his presence was key to the team’s performance before his injury.

Juventus have also lost Nicolas Gonzalez, although his absence is expected to be shorter, and Arkadiusz Milik has yet to fully recover from an injury sustained at Euro 2024.

Despite their efforts to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window, Juventus’ roster remains relatively thin.

Toni emphasises that if Juventus can avoid injuries to their key players, they will have an easier time competing in all competitions. He insists that injury management will be the biggest factor in their success this season.

Tuttomercatoweb quotes him saying:

“Juventus could join in (the Scudetto race), but it will depend a lot on injuries.”

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of the game, but having too many of them or losing your main men to physical problems could be why any team fails to win trophies.

We have a quality squad, but if we keep losing important stars to injuries, it will be tough for the team to succeed.