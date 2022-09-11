Luca Toni
Luca Toni says only poor players move to Serie A now. Do you agree?

September 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm

The Italian Serie A is one of the biggest leagues in the world and clubs in the competition show their class in Europe every campaign.

Because it is one of the most popular competitions around, several players want to strut their stuff there.

However, in recent seasons clubs in Serie A have struggled to compete with their counterparts from abroad.

In the last transfer window, Italian clubs spent just above half a billion euros on new signings.

However, the Premier League teams spent over €2.2 billion to bolster their squads.

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has now claimed Serie A struggles to attract the best names.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Dybala at Roma, a free transfer. No more great players arrive from abroad, we only sign those at the end of their careers or who have failed elsewhere.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A has some of the finest players around, but Toni is spot-on considering that we have lost some top talents to the Premier League and Bundesliga this summer.

It is also hard to see a player in their prime moving to Serie A from the Premier League.

Serie A needs to find new rich owners to buy its clubs, that is one sure way to spend money and attract top players.

