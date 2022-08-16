Luca Toni says Vlahovic is lucky to have Di Maria as a teammate

Former Serie A striker Luca Toni insists Dusan Vlahovic is lucky to have an attacker like Angel di Maria as a teammate.

The Bianconeri added the Argentinian to their squad in this transfer window as a free agent.

He arrives after the club lost Paulo Dybala, and he is one of the best forwards in the world.

He is famed for providing a lot of assists for his teammates every season. The former Manchester United man seems to find more joy in helping teammates instead of scoring goals himself.

Toni knows how important such a player is to a striker, and he insists Vlahovic is lucky.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Vlahovic must be very lucky to have someone like Di Maria next to him, because he is one of those players who is the best for attackers: he is one of those players who like more to get teammates to score than to score. Any other player there could shoot, instead he passed.

“And then we saw him, he made some plays …. he puts some really fantastic balls in the box. An extraordinary player.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been added to our team because we need more players that can support others in scoring goals.

The Argentinian is one of the best in the business, and he would certainly add more goals to Juventus’ game this term.