Legendary Italian striker Luca Toni urges Juventus to bring two Premier League stars back to Italian soil, identifying them as the missing pieces in Igor Tudor’s jigsaw.

The Bianconeri have already signed Jonathan David on a free transfer, secured Francisco Conceicao on a permanent deal, and brought in Joao Mario from Porto to bolster the right flank.

In the meantime, Damien Comolli and Co. are working on luring several other players to Turin this summer, including Randal Kolo Muani, Jadon Sancho, Morten Hjulmand and Nahuel Molina. But according to Toni, Juventus should take a glance at the English shores.

Luca Toni wants Tonali & Chiesa at Juventus

The 48-year-old was asked if he agrees with former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic who advised the club to go all-in for Sandro Tonali, and it turned out that he is equally enthusiastic about the Newcastle United star, but is also in favour of bringing back Liverpool outcast, Federico Chiesa.

“Yes, I’d take Tonali in an instant. He’s expensive, but he changes your midfield,” said the 2006 World Cup winner in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But if I were Juventus, I’d take Chiesa back on loan. He’s out of the Liverpool project, but I’d bet on his desire to redeem himself.”

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

Juventus must close the gap with Napoli & Inter

Toni also argued that Juventus are currently far away from Napoli and Inter in terms of quality, so the squad requires a few more additions to become more competitive.

“Juventus must step up their game if they want to get close to the top clubs and fight for the Scudetto. The departures of some key players are slowing down the Bianconeri’s transfer window, but if Vlahovic leaves, they’ll need two or three strong signings.

“Right now, there’s a long way to go between Juventus and the Napoli-Inter duo. And Allegri’s Milan, lacking any major competition, will be able to focus solely on the league. The Bianconeri are missing something, but I’m convinced that Tudor will be able to compete eventually.