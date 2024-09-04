Dusan Vlahovic seems to be enjoying life as a Juventus player again under Thiago Motta.

The Serbian striker had his best season at the Allianz Stadium last year and is expected to build on that under Motta.

The former midfielder has introduced a different brand of football at Juve, which is expected to reignite Vlahovic’s form, reminiscent of his time at Fiorentina.

DV9 has already started the season strongly and remains a key figure in the Juve dressing room.

He is also increasingly becoming a leader on the pitch, with his new attacking partners supporting him.

Luca Toni, who has been closely following Vlahovic, recognises the Serbian’s immense potential and has high expectations for him this season.

Speaking about what he expects from the former Fiorentina striker, Toni predicted that he could score around 30 goals this term.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I am convinced that Dusan can also reach 30 goals. Koopmeiners and Vlahovic can make each other’s fortune, even in the goal area. The Dutchman’s through balls will be fundamental for Dusan. But I am convinced that the Serbian’s movements will free up important spaces for Koop, very poisonous when he takes aim.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has the potential to score that many goals, and as the players perfect Thiago Motta’s system, he will score more goals.