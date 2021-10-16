Lucca admits favoring Juventus in video games and reveals his idol

Following his sudden rise since the start of the season, Lorenzo Lucca has been the toast of town in Serie B.

The 21-year-old has thus far scored 6 goals in his first 7 league appearances since making the move to Pisa last summer.

Moreover, he received a call to Italy’s U21 side, and scored the Azzurrini’s lone goal against Sweden in a qualifier fixture for the European Championship.

The giant center forward has been linked with a transfer to several top Italian clubs – including Juventus – as well as foreign sides.

In a recent interview, the former Palermo youngster tells his story, starting from his beginning in Turin.

“I started playing football at CBS Milan in Turin, a kind of football school linked to the Rossoneri club,” said Lucca in an interview with SportWeek via Calciomercato.

“Could I have ended up at Milan? No, the truth is that Torino took me right away. Maybe I got there too soon. I have matured a lot, as a person and as a footballer, only in the last few years. I grew in height later on, all of a sudden from 15 onwards. I got up to 20 centimeters all together and I had to stop for a while due to back problems.

The youngster claims that he doesn’t cheer any club in particular, but he admitted that he chooses to play with Juventus in video games.

On another note, he reveals that his idol is Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played for the biggest clubs in the world throughout his storied career, including the Bianconeri.

” I don’t cheer for anyone, I choose to play with Juventus FIFA on PlayStation. For me Ibrahimovic is the strongest ever , I study his shots and try to imitate him.

” In order to reach high levels I have to improve at everything, in particular in playing times and in the choices to be made as well as in the technique. I always expect a lot from myself in every match, my goal is to score many goals.”