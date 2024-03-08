Luciano Moggi and Maurizio Sarri have engaged in a war of words over Juventus, with the former Bianconeri president suggesting that the club could have faced relegation if Sarri had stayed for another season.

Sarri was appointed by Juventus in 2019, replacing the successful Max Allegri, who had secured five consecutive league titles for the club. Sarri, having won the Europa League with Chelsea, was brought in with the hope that he could guide Juventus to a Champions League victory.

However, Sarri’s tenure at Juventus ended with the team falling short of reaching the Champions League final. Despite winning the league, criticism emerged about the team’s perceived weakness compared to Allegri’s era. This criticism ultimately led to Sarri being replaced at the club.

Moggi’s recent comments have reignited the discussion, implying that Sarri’s continuation could have had severe consequences for Juventus, even hinting at the potential of relegation.

Moggi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the only year in which he remained at Juventus he not only worsened the team’s community, but, at moments, he risked losing the scudetto that he won. If he had stayed another year the team would have been relegated to Serie B.”

Sarri responded:

“The truth is that Juventus’ last scudetto was under my management and the truth is that, in a history spanning over a century, Juventus’s only relegation was under his management , which resulted in a seventeen point penalty for the subsequent Serie B championship. The facts are these.”

Juve FC Says

Moggi and Sarri do not seem to like each other, but we are grateful to each for their individual spell working for us.