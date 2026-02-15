Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi notes some similarities between the circumstances that led to his ousting and the current controversy surrounding Inter president Beppe Marotta.
The 88-year-old was the architect of the Bianconeri side that was considered one of the most successful clubs in Europe in the 90s and the first half of the noughties.
Moggi’s work was undone by the Calciopoli scandal that rocked Italian football in 2006. Juventus were relegated to Serie B and slapped with a point deduction, while the Monticiano native was punished with a sporting ban for life.
Luciano Moggi opens up on controversial Inter vs Juventus clash
To this day, Moggi continues to defend his name, insisting that the connections he had with the referees at the time weren’t uncommon, as other club directors also enjoyed special relationships with match officials and designators.
On Saturday, Juventus were the victims of a major refereeing blunder that culminated in their defeat to Inter, as Pierre Kalulu was unjustly sent off for a non-existent foul on Alessandro Bastoni.
When asked to comment on the matter, Moggi insisted that refereeing decisions are part of the game, but he believes that some parties are taking advantage of the situation.
