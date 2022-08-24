Luciano Moggi blames one position for Vlahovic’s struggles

Former Juventus president, Luciano Moggi has blamed Juventus’ midfield for Dusan Vlahovic’s struggles.

The striker touched the ball less than 10 times in Juventus’ goalless draw against Sampdoria on Monday.

He had scored twice for the Bianconeri in their previous game against Sassuolo, and fans expected a similar performance against La Samp.

In the match against the Black and Greens, Angel di Maria supported him from the wing, but the Argentinian missed the Sampdoria game through injury.

That means Juve relied on their midfield and the likes of Filip Kostic and Juan Cuadrado to supply him with balls.

The striker was starved and Moggi believes it was because Juve’s midfield was almost none existent in the game.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Sampdoria had a high center of gravity and Juve had difficulty getting out of their penalty area. It must also be said that the Sampdoria are more than you think: against Atalanta lost undeservedly. Yesterday the Bianconeri showed a remarkable regression, and this would be the best hypothesis. We also underline that there are serious absences in midfield, and if you play minutes and minutes of melina between the defenders, Vlahovic will not he touches the ball; the consequence is that he does not score. The former Fiorentina must not be judged precisely because he is not put in a position to play. The criticism must be made in the midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world no doubt, but he needs the services of his teammates to deliver outstanding performances.

The striker has already shown how good he is and now, we must tailor our system to get the best from him.