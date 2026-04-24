Luciano Moggi has discussed the differences between Juventus and AC Milan as both clubs prepare to meet in Serie A on Sunday.

The men in black and white travel to San Siro for one of the most demanding fixtures any side can face this weekend, and it is a match Juventus know they must approach with maximum focus. With the race for key league positions intensifying, the importance of the contest cannot be overstated.

Juve have the opportunity to move above AC Milan in the table if they secure victory, and it is a chance they will be eager to take as preparations continue. A positive result would strengthen their standing significantly heading into the closing stage of the campaign.

Rivalry With New Stakes

There was a time when meetings between these clubs carried direct title implications, with both Juventus and Milan regularly competing for the Serie A crown. While the stature of the fixture remains unchanged, the immediate objective has shifted.

Now, both sides are battling to qualify for the Champions League next term, making this encounter equally significant in a different context. Securing a top-four finish remains vital for sporting ambition and financial stability.

That reality adds further intensity to a rivalry already rich in history. Neither side can afford complacency, particularly with so little margin for error at this stage of the season.

Moggi Assesses Both Teams

There are clear contrasts between the two teams in their present condition, and former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has offered his assessment of where each side currently stands.

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “The Rossoneri are stronger in terms of their squad, but since Spalletti took over, Juventus has made a leap in quantity rather than quality, and the credit goes primarily to the coach. We’ll see who comes out on top on Sunday evening at San Siro.”

Moggi’s comments suggest Milan may possess greater depth on paper, while Juventus have improved through organisation, consistency, and coaching influence. That balance could make for a closely fought contest.

Juventus will want to remain fully concentrated on securing victory, knowing that dropping points could carry serious consequences for their ambitions this season. With so much at stake, the visitors must deliver a disciplined and composed performance if they are to leave San Siro with the result they need.